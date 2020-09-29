Enterprise High School Hosts 2 Rodeos in Cedar City

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

By Julie Johansen

The Enterprise High School rodeo team hosted two rodeos in Cedar City over the past weekend, Sept. 25 and 26.

In the arena, Abbie McElprang was eighth in breakaway, Cole Magnuson took eighth in tie down roping and Kenlie Jensen earned eighth in goat tying on Friday. In the shooting sports, Emery’s Kyle Ekker finished seventh and Carbon Dino Shalako Gunter was eighth in the light rifle competition. Gunter was first in trap shooting while Ruger Payne took second and Kashley Rhodes finished eighth.

On Saturday at the Enterprise 2 rodeo, Kayson Jensen was first in bareback and Magnuson was eighth in tie down. Magnuson also finished in a three-way tie for first in bull riding. Ryter Ekker was seventh, and Carbon’s Kashley Rhodes and Shalako Rhodes were eighth and ninth in the light rifle, respectively, while Ruger Payne finished fourth in the trap shoot.

In the junior high light rifle shooting competition, Kyle Ekker earned fourth, Wyatt Fox took sixth and Jaxon Butler finished eighth on the Friday. On Saturday, Wyatt Fox was seventh, Tyson Thomas ended in ninth and Jaxon Butler took 10th. These competitions were hosted in Hurricane at the Washington County Shooting Range.