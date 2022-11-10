Epicenter Says Goodbye to One of Its Own

By Robin Hunt

Steph Crabtree originally joined Epicenter as a summer intern between semesters studying architecture at the University of Utah. She has been committed to the organization ever since.

After completing her degree, she joined the team full time as a housing specialist and even became the deputy director shortly after Epicenter restructured in 2017.

Steph has helped with many projects and programs in the City of Green River. Some of those projects include the Green River welcome sign, Pearl Baker Park, the Fix-it-First home repair program, the “This is Green River” exhibit, the Frontier House and the forthcoming Canal Commons affordable housing development.

“We thank Steph for the passion and enthusiasm she has committed to the organization and community of Green River over the years,” said Epicenter Director Maria Sykes. “And look forward to the next chapter of her career with pride and support.”