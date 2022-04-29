Errors Cost Lady Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos were on the road on Thursday to take on Canyon View. Carbon held a 3-0 lead until an error allowed the Lady Falcons to jump on top 4-3.

While Carbon would tie the game at four, Canyon View continued to build momentum. The Falcons hit their second homerun of the contest in the fifth and took control.

The wheels really feel off in the sixth when additional errors led to five Falcon runs. Carbon out-hit Canyon View 12-5, but four errors turned into six unearned runs. The Falcons would go on to win by that margin, 11-5, and take one from the Dinos.

Haven Byerly and Maddix Whiteside each went 3-4 with a double at the dish while Tenley Madsen hit a solo shot. Meanwhile, Gia Bruno finished 2-3 while Grabrielle Vasquez led the crew with two RBIs.

Carbon has now lost two of its last four games. The Dinos will look to regroup and prepare for the postseason with a pair of games next week. On Tuesday, Carbon (18-5, 5-2) will host Union (7-15, 4-2) and then the Dinos will get another chance at Canyon View (9-9, 4-2) on Wednesday on senior night. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports