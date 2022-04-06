Errors Derail Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon began the week with a road trip to Uintah. The Utes went to the long ball early to take a 4-0 lead after two innings. Then, in the third, Rylan Hart hit a two-out RBI double followed by Keaton Rich’s RBI single to make it 4-2.

Unfortunately, that would be all the scoring Carbon would muster. Uintah went on to win the game 6-2 off of three hits and seven errors. It was certainly not the cleanest game for the Dinos as only one run was earned.

Carbon (7-6, 3-0) will look to return to form at Canyon View (8-5, 3-0) next Tuesday.