The Panthers are back on the diamond as the fall season is underway. Following a 10-4 loss at Telos, Wednesday marked the first home game for Pinnacle as Panguitch came to town.

It was a rough game for those in white and black as seven errors led to 14 unearned runs. After a scoreless first inning, Panguitch scored seven runs in the second, three in the third and 10 in the fourth to mercy Pinnacle 20-0.

Michael Schmitz and Peyton Riley were the only players on the offensive end to record a hit.