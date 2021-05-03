Errors Lead to Lady Spartans’ Downfall

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Senior night turned sour on Friday afternoon when the Lady Spartans took on Duchesne.

Up 3-1 after the first inning, two errors aided the Lady Eagles in their six-run frame. The Lady Spartans struggled to find an answer and eventually trailed 11-3.

The bats finally came alive in the seventh, but the deficit was too great. Emery fell in this one 11-7. Only six of the 11 runs were earned as five errors in the contest hurt the Lady Spartans.

Arilyn Allred went a perfect 3-3 on the day with a walk and a double while Tylee Norton went 2-4 with three RBIs. Bralin Wilde went deep for her team-leading 10th homer.

The Lady Spartans (15-8-1, 6-4) will head to Gunnison Valley (14-8) on Monday for their season finale. Final RPI rankings are expected to be released on Wednesday, and then the state tournament matchups will be set. Check back to ETV News for more information on state seedings and opponents as that information becomes available.