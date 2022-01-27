Erwin and Co. Pick Up Big Win

ETV News stock photo by Mistie Bastian

The Lady Pirates had a tough match-up on Tuesday night when Wayne came to town. Although Green River did not have the best showing and fell 66-29, there were brighter moments on the horizon.

The Pirates were back in the gym the following night to face Monticello. Green River got out to a quick start and led by seven after the first quarter. While the Buckaroos made it a tighter game, the Pirates fended them off with an 18-point fourth quarter. Green River went on to win 40-30 behind Abigail Erwin’s 24 points.

Up next, the Pirates (2-12, 1-3) will host Monument Valley (8-2, 3-0) on Saturday, Feb. 5.