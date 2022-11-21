Erwin Leads Lady Pirates in Weekend Games

Abigail Erwin was a standout for the Lady Pirates in a pair of games at a weekend tournament in Richfield. Green River faced Valley and Wendover in matchups at the Sevier Valley Center.

First up was Valley on Friday morning. The Lady Buffaloes sprinted out of the gates, putting Green River in an early hole. By halftime, Valley had a 31-11 advantage. The Lady Pirates attempted to rally but ultimately fell 62-26.

Erwin scored 22 of Green River’s 26 points in the loss while Jenilee Keener added four points to the stat sheet. The following day, the Lady Pirates attempted a rebound against Wendover.

Green River had a better showing off the bat, trailing by just three after the first quarter. However, struggles in the second and third put the Lady Pirates in a hole they could not crawl out of.

Wendover continued to pour it on and ran away with the 68-38 win. Erwin once again blazed the trail, chipping in 23 points. Keener had 12 points while Rosa Barragan added three against the Wildcats.

Next up for Green River (0-3) is a road game against Wayne (2-0) on Tuesday. The team will then take a break for Thanksgiving before returning to the court.