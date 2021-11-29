Erwin Soild But Needs Support

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

It has been a rocky start to the season for the Lady Pirates. They opened the year at the 1A Preview and fell 38-21 against Bryce Valley. The Lady Mustangs took a 13-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The lone bright spot was Abigail Erwin, who accounted for 16 of the team’s 21 points. The other five came from Jenilee Andrus.

Green River next played Piute, where the Pirates failed to score double-digits in any quarter. As a result, the Thunderbirds took control and went on to win 54-20. Erwin again tallied 16 points in a double-double effort to go along with her 11 rebounds and three blocks. Andrus was the only other scorer for Green River with four points.

Erwin received more help against Tabiona, but it did not affect the outcome. Andrus reached double figures with 11 points while Kassidy Lehnhoff and Liliana Gonzalez each added a bucket. Erwin finished with 14 points, but Tabiona prevailed 58-29.

On Wednesday, the Lady Pirates (3-0) will continue on the road to play Grand (2-1) in an exhibition game.