Ethics Course Required Before Gathering Shed Antlers in Utah

DWR News Release

Collecting antlers that fall off the heads of deer, elk and moose each winter is a popular pastime in Utah. Before you head outdoors to collect shed antlers, though, you are required to complete the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Antler Gathering Ethics course.

After dropping their antlers, male deer, elk and moose will grow a new set starting this spring. Looking for the shed antlers is a fun activity that your whole family can enjoy. However, late winter and early spring is a tough time of year for deer, elk and moose, which is why the educational ethics course is required if you want to go “shed hunting” between Feb. 1 and April 15.

“During winter, big game animals, especially deer, often have a difficult time finding food,” DWR Law Enforcement Capt. Chad Bettridge said. “If you spook an animal and cause it to run, the animal has to use up fat reserves and energy that it needs to make it through the winter.”

From late winter through early spring, the habitat that big game animals rely on is usually wet, which means it is more at risk for damage. Fortunately, you can gather shed antlers without stressing the animals or damaging their habitat, and the free antler gathering ethics course will teach you how.

You can find the free course on the DWR website. After you finish the course, you must print your certificate of completion and then carry it with you while you’re “shed hunting.” Completing the course is mandatory if you want to gather shed antlers from Feb. 1 through April 15. If you wait until after April 15 to gather antlers, you don’t need to complete the course.

After you’ve completed the course, you can gather antlers almost anywhere across Utah, except for the following areas:

Wildlife management areas: Many of the state’s wildlife management areas are closed in the winter and spring to protect animals and their habitat. Make sure to double check for any closures before entering a WMA to gather shed antlers. You can find a list of Utah’s wildlife management areas and any seasonal closures on the DWR website.

Private property: You must have written permission from the landowner before gathering antlers on private land.

If you find a skull with the antlers or horns still attached, it’s possible the animal was poached. Do not pick up or move the skull or disturb footprints or other evidence at the scene. Instead, please do the following:

Take photos of the skull from a couple of angles

Pinpoint the location of the skull (preferably using GPS coordinates)

Report your find to the nearest DWR office or by texting 847411

Provide specific details in your report

The DWR will send a conservation officer to investigate. If it is clear the animal died of natural causes, you might be allowed to keep your find.

For more information about gathering shed antlers in Utah, call the nearest DWR office.