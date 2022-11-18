Etiquette Dinner Starts the Holidays at Castle Dale Elementary

By Julie Johansen

For several years, Castle Dale Elementary has started the holiday season with an etiquette dinner. Traditionally, the dinner is scheduled the Thursday before Thanksgiving. Students and faculty arrived at school that day dressed in their Sunday best.

When lunchtime arrived, Castle Dale Elementary Principal Melinda Durrant met each class at the lunchroom door to usher them to their seats at festively-decorated tables. Parent volunteers acting as waitresses served each course of the meal to the students.

The full course turkey dinner is complete with all the side dishes, down to individual pieces of pumpkin pie. The atmosphere is set with dimmed lights and dining music. Of course with all these trimmings, students use their very best manners and behavior. This is a great learning experience for students at Castle Dale Elementary each year.