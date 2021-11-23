Etiquette in Fine Style at Castle Dale Elementary

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale Elementary’s etiquette dinner was a huge success for everyone again this year. It has become a tradition for the entire school to be involved in the pre-Thanksgiving dinner. Thursday, Nov. 18 was no exception.

The meal was prepared by the Emery School District Child Nutrition employees Mrs. Thomas and Mrs. Oviatt. The fifth grade students also helped custodian Mrs. Madsen set up the tables and chairs, decorate and even cleanup following the dinner. Mrs. Woolsey greeted the students and Ms. Durrant was their usher to seat them at the tables.

It was a fine dining experience for students in kindergarten through fifth grade as parents and educational assistants served a full Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. This dinner is credited as a great experience every year.