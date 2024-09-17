ETV News’ Jamie Swank Wins First Place in the Better Newspaper Contest

ETV News would like to congratulate Jamie Swank, who is our very talented graphic designer and social media specialist. Swank was awarded the first place award for the 2024 Better Newspaper Contest for Social Media Journalism in the Daily and Non-daily Division, presented by the National Newspaper Association Foundation (NNAF). Swank worked as a Graphic Designer for the Sun Advocate for three years prior to her work with ETV News.

Swank isn’t new to the award winning game, as she also won the second place award for social media journalism in the 2020 NNAF Better Newspaper Contest.

Each year the NNAF honors and awards the best in community journalism and community advertising, through their Better Newspaper Contest. The Better Newspaper Contest consist of two categories: The Better Newspaper Advertising Contest (BNAC) and The Better Newspaper Editorial Contest (BNEC).

Newspapers must have been published between January 1 and December 31 of the prior year and must be submitted between January and June of the current contest year. Entries are entered into their respective category and reviewed by a panel of judges.

Swank is an essential part in the layout and design of ETV News’ newspaper each week and ensuring that it gets to print on time. Swank is dedicated in her work and prides herself on a job well done. Everyone at ETV News is proud to work aside her each day to ensure that everyone continues to receive their free weekly newspaper.