ETV News Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway is a Success Thanks to Sponsors

For the third consecutive year, ETV News teamed up with local businesses to spread kindness in our community by hosting a special Thanksgiving giveaway to the families in Carbon and Emery counties.

This year’s giveaway provided free Thanksgiving meals to families facing hardships including health, financial or societal struggles. Community members were encouraged to nominate deserving individuals between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. The response was overwhelming, with over a dozen of nominations submitted.

“This time of year can be challenging for many, and I hope this small gesture can help brighten a family’s holiday,” said ETV News Supervisor Taren Powell.

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and community support, ETV News was able to offer six families a gift card for the necessities for a Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season.

The success of the giveaway would not have been possible without the contributions of local businesses. Sponsors included Stewart’s Marketplace, Farlaino’s Café, Clean Cut Roofing and Siding, Magnuson Lumber, Sutherlands and Market Express. Their generosity helped us spread kindness in our community.

“We appreciate those who took the time to send in nominations and to the sponsors who made this possible. It’s a tradition that I am excited to see continue year after year,” said Powell.