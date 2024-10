Eastern Utah Community Credit Union (EUCCU) hosted it’s seventh annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday evening.

Employees of EUCCU welcomed the community to their pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin, play carnival games and indulge in candy and prizes.

Popcorn, cotton candy and tickets to enter for a Nintendo Switch were also available to purchase.

Funds that were raised at the event will be donated to the Angel Tree program to assist local children in need this holiday season.