EUCCU Hosts Annual Pumpkin Festival

Since 2018, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union has welcomed community members to its Price branch for the annual pumpkin festival.

This year’s event was originally slated for Oct. 8, but weather set the festivities back one week and it was instead hosted on Oct. 15 beginning at 3 p.m. Employees of the credit welcomed costume-clad youngsters and their families until 6 p.m.

While in attendance, patrons could enjoy various treats such as popcorn and cotton candy, explore the pumpkin patch and pick out their favorite, and play classic games such as cornhole.

There was also a chance for participants to enter to win a Nintendo Switch. Funds that were raised at the event will be donated to the Angel Tree program to assist local children in need this holiday season.