EV Charging Stations Coming to Castle Dale

By Julie Johansen

Construction began on Wednesday to install EV (electric vehicle) charging stations in Castle Dale City.

Four connecting stations will be found on First East in front of the Museum of the San Rafael. The decision to place the chargers in front of the museum was made for the convenience of the drivers so that they can visit the museum while their car charges. There are also EV stations in front of the Powell Museum in Green River.

These stations will service all makes and models of electric vehicles. A power transformer was placed there to increase the power and decrease the time needed to charge a vehicle.

The project is a joint effort between Castle Dale City and PacifiCorp and the stations will be ready for use in the near future.