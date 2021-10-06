Eva Margaretha Hyatt, aged 78 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Spring Valley, CA on April 9, 2021. She was born in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on May 18, 1942 in a city under Nazi occupation and Europe at war. In 1956, she moved to Ogden, with her family and graduated from Ogden High School. In 1997, she proudly completed her college degree at College of Eastern Utah at 55 years of age.

She moved to Emery County 1978 with her husband, Arthur “Sarge” Hyatt and worked for American Coal in Huntington. She eventually settled in Emery where she ran a cafe for some time and was an active member of the American Legion’s Ferron Ladies Auxiliary. She purchased a home in Price in the early 2000s and worked for Family Feature Films to take care of her ailing step-mother. She met her long-time partner, Arden Jensen, after the death of Sarge in Emery. She enjoyed the history and beauty of the counties with him until his death in 2017. She maintained homes both in Price and Emery until 2018.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin, her brother Arjan, Sister Sjanette, and her parents. She is survived by her sons John and Stephen (both formerly of Emery County), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grand-children, and three great-grandchildren.

Her love, humor, kindness, generosity, and Dutch directness is missed and we will carry her love with us.