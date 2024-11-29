Ever Wondered What Active Re-Entry Offers?

Active Re-Entry was the last business to receive a Business Spotlight during the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon for November.

Terri Yelonak, Executive Director, for Active Re-Entry was the guest speaker and accepter of the Business Spotlight. Yelonak expressed her excitement to be able to come up and tell everyone what exactly Active Re-Entry is and what it is they do. Yelonak said it still amazes her the amount of people who are unaware of the services that Active Re-Entry provides to those in the community.

Active Re-Entry’s main purpose is to enable and assist individuals with disabilities to be able to succeed and live their life independently. Currently, Active Re-Entry serves not only Carbon County but also Grand County, Vernal, Roosevelt and San Juan County.

Yelonak advised that they hold several youth and adult groups to teach life skills to help achieve their goal in helping individuals live independently. According to Yelonak, Active Re-Entry also does Assisted Technology, which helps individuals obtain state funding for medically necessary equipment, such as wheelchair ramps.

Active Re-Entry also provides a transportation service called “Perkie Travels” which is a transportation service for individuals who have to travel over the mountain for their cancer treatment. This service is provided at no cost to the individual.

Active Re-Entry provide services to the general public. They have a program called the Durable Medical Equipment Bank, which helps to provide individuals in need of temporary medical equipment such as crutches, wheel chairs and bathtub chairs. Yelonak advised that many individuals who have had surgery and only need certain equipment temporarily can come and borrow the item they need. Yelonak advised that they are always accepting donations on durable medical equipment as well.

Yelonak asked that each person in attendance to share the information they had learned that day. Yelonak stated that they run on community donations and all of their services are free. They are currently running a fundraiser through See’s Candies. Yelonak advised that they are also currently looking for a Perkie Transportation driver to drive on Thursdays. Taylor Warnock shared that the proceeds from the Christmas Tree Regalia are also being donated to Active Re-Entry.

Yelonak expressed that Active Re-Entry truly has so many programs available to the community and encourages individuals to visit their website to learn about all of the amazing services that they provide at https://www.arecil.org/