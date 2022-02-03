February 14, 1924 ~ January 25, 2022

Everett Keith Berensen passed away January 25, 2022, three weeks shy of his 98th birthday. He was born February 14, 1924, in Ferron, Utah to James Henry Berensen and Venice Nelson Berensen. Shortly after Everett was born, his family moved to Kenilworth, Utah.

Everett married Wilma Louise Hardy, February 2, 1947, in Elko Nevada (She always went by Louise). Everett and Louise were blessed with eight children-four daughters and four sons.

Everett was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; and two children, his oldest son, Terry Berensen and his second oldest daughter, Merry Kelly. Everett leaves behind six children: daughter, Sherrie Dodge (C.R), son, Jerry Berensen (Laura), son, Gerry Berensen, daughter, Kerry Berensen, daughter, Candace Berensen, and son, Perry Berensen (Dawn).

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Bluff Cemetery, Bluff, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.

For a more details of Everett’s life and to share condolences visit: www.lindquistmortuary.com.