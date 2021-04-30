Everything Goes Right on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos celebrated their seniors on Thursday when the Red Devils came to town. It was all Carbon in this one as the Dinos immediately jumped out in front.

Rylan Hart doubled to lead things off in the first inning. Cooper Schade walked and then Jordan Fossat cleared the bases with a double to make it 2-0. Kade Dimick followed that up with a triple and Jacob Vasquez hit a sac flay to make it 4-0.

Carbon ran the total to six in the first frame to take a commanding lead. It was 9-0 by the end of the third and the Dinos walked it off in the fifth to apply the mercy rule, 10-0.

Dimick only allowed two hits through five innings and struck out eight batters. Brayton Nielson led the team with three RBIs while Fossat went 2-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Carbon (15-7, 8-1) can clinch the region title with a win at Grand (11-4, 7-2) on Friday.