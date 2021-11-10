Exciting New Plans at Bruin Point Elementary

Carbon School District Press Release

Bruin Point Elementary is moving into a couple of new projects that will not only expose the students to the history of their locale but also will have a new parent organization that will help plan activities for the school this year.

“I am excited about what is going on and the impact these new ideas will have on our students,” said Connie Todachinnie, the Principal at Bruin Point Elementary. “There are people that want to be involved in the school and in helping the students.”

The first is a project that will involve students in the school becoming more familiar with the history of the East Carbon/Sunnyside area, in conjunction with learning about archaeology as well. Craig Royce, an East Carbon resident, is working toward having the students involved with the Utah State Eastern Prehistoric Museum in Price and the local East Carbon Museum to better understand the past and how it affects them today.

“On Nov. 22, our students are going to visit the museum in Price,” stated Todachinnie. “The next day, as part of the Native American Awareness Day activities, Dr. Tim Riley from the museum is going to come to the school and do a presentation for the students.”

She said that Royce and Riley are working as well on a project to reboot the East Carbon Museum and that the school may be involved in that. The idea is to get the students involved in learning about the area and its history.

“Hopefully, this will lead to students learning how to do an archeological dig,” she said. “The whole thing is still very much in the planning stages, but we are excited to see where this all goes. I can really see this sparking the kids’ interest in the community and the area they live in.”

The other big news is that community members have been working to start a PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) at the school.

“Kacie Quinn has been working hard to make that happen,” she said. “The school has never had a PTA or any kind of parent-teacher organization before, as far as we know. So, on Nov. 22, we will be having a family carnival night that is being put together by the new organization. It’s very exciting to have a group of parents, who are independent of the school, that are doing things like this.”

Todachinnie also touted the newest reading drive the district is participating in that started Nov. 1. It is called the PBS Reading Marathon.

“It will run to right before Christmas break,” she explained. “We already send out a reading log each month that parents sign that shows their kids are reading a certain amount of time, depending on their grade level. The students get a brag tag for fulfilling the requirements. Through that effort, they get small prizes and they also get punches on a punch card, which eventually adds up and they can order a book they want for themselves from Amazon.”