Executive Director of United Way Introduced to Price City Council

United Way of Eastern Utah’s new Executive Director, Megan Cummings, paid a visit to the Price City Council on Wednesday evening to make her introduction. Cummings remarked that she is three weeks into the job and thanked Nick Tatton for inviting her to the meeting.

She is fairly new to the area and has lived in Helper for 1.5 years with her husband. Previously from Montana, where she worked at a nonprofit, Cummings’ husband took a job at the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which is what brought them to Carbon County.

When the position became open, Cummings decided to apply and it seemed to be a good fit. She stated that the board has been incredibly welcoming so far.

According to Cummings, one of the things that drew her to the position was United Way’s emphasis on not just helping individuals, but addressing how systems could change to help better serve the community.

“I think we are all looking at what can we do to help the most vulnerable among us,” Cummings said. She then stated that with the rest of the board, they will look at what United Way does and how to help even more.

United Way of Eastern Utah serves seven counties, which is quite a large area. Cummings said they aim to figure out how to better engage all seven counties and serve them. Following these remarks, Cummings thanked the mayor and his fellow council members, stating that she looks forward to serving the community.