Experience Fills the Diamond

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

It should be an exciting spring on the diamond for Emery as it gears up for another season. Not only will the Spartans be opening up their new field later this month, but they are encouraged by the experience they bring back.

“We have more experienced returners than last year,” commented head coach Rob Smith. With seven seniors that have all played at the varsity level and six returning starters, the black and gold is looking to pick up where it left off last season.

Familiarity with the game stretches across all facets. “Our pitching staff is the deepest it’s ever been,” said Smith. “We have two juniors and two sophomores that will need to step up for us and the rest are seniors.”

Offensively, the Spartans are bringing back a number of big bats, including Trevin Wakefield and Ryker Jensen, who both played in the All-Star Game last year, to go along with Gannon Ward and Oakley Alton, to name a few. “Defensively, we are solid.” Smith continued, “We have lots of kids that play multiple positions and play them well. It allows us to change pitchers and move guys around without losing anything.”

The competition will certainly be tough both in the region and at the state level. Carbon, the runner-up, is bringing back a loaded team while Richfield and Canyon View will also be contenders. “We should be a good competitive team that competes for a region title,” added Smith. “Our goal is to be region champs first, then go onto a state title.”

Adding to the mix in 3A will be Grantsville (the defending champs), Juab, Juan Diego and Morgan. Smith concluded, “It just depends who is hot at the end. If we play good, clean baseball, we have a chance to win [any game]. I’m excited.”