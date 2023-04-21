EZ Rent-A-Toy Opens in Price

EZ Rent-A-Toy, a new addition to Crosscut Corner in Price, is now open and ready for business. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce highlighted the new business during its monthly luncheon on Thursday.

James McCourt of EZ Rent-A-Toy took time to speak on the business, which rents Polaris machines to those seeking adventure. Polaris Adventures launched in 2017 to give people a chance to experience their machines without the hefty cost of purchasing one themselves. Thus, the rental program began.

Over a dozen outfitters in Utah rent out the machines, with the Price location being the newest in the lineup. Rental opportunities are available at Crosscut Corner (150 North Hospital Drive) in Price. The outfitter rents brand new machines, ranging from the RZRs that seat two or four people to the ever-popular Slingshot.

All rentals include helmet, goggles, and digital map with local trails and GPS loaded. Because the Carbon Corridor has over 250 miles of OHV trails covering a variety of terrain, the area is becoming increasingly popular for off-roaders. EZ Rent-A-Toy makes the adventure more accessible with a variety of rental options.

Rentals span a variety of time frames, starting with one hour and going up to a full day. As the rental time increases, the hourly rate becomes more affordable, encouraging renters to get out and explore all the area has to offer. EZ Rent-A-Toy encourages riders to explore local sites such as the Wedge Overlook, Bruin Point, Nine Mile Canyon and Gordon Creek Falls.

“Our top priority is to provide each and every one of our guests with a remarkable experience they will never forget while they are visiting Price,” the business shared. “If you desire additional details regarding any of our tours and activities, or have a specific request, do not hesitate to contact us. We are always here to assist you in any way we can.”

For more information on EZ Rent-A-Toy or to reserve a machine, call (435) 613-3227 or email ezrentatoy@heytony.com. Those interested are also encouraged to stop by Crosscut Corner at 150 North Hospital Drive in Price to view the machines or reserve a rental.