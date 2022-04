ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday, it was announced that Jon Faimalo will be the new girls’ basketball for Emery High School.

Faimalo has a plethora of experience not just coaching, but coaching basketball. He was previously an assistant coach under Lynn Tuttle for four years. Prior to that, he assisted Steven Gordon for seven years.

Faimalo is also the head football coach at the high school.