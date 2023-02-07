Falcons Get Hot Against Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon visited Cedar City on Friday night for another region matchup. The Dinos kept up with the Falcons in the first half, staying within one to two possessions at all times.

Then, after the break, Canyon View got hot from outside and started sinking threes. The Dinos, on the other hand, struggled to shoot all night, going 10-36 (28%) from the field. It turned out to be a devastating combination as Canyon View went on to win 60-40.

To make things worse, Carbon’s sophomore center, Ryker Butler, who had been earning more minutes, injured his knee. He will be out for the rest of the year and the injury could affect how soon he is back on the court next year.

Braxton Stevenson scored 14 points while Chet Anderson added 10. The best shooter on the night for the Dinos was Zeke Willson, who went 3-6 from outside for nine points. Ashton Ferguson added six rebounds.

The Dinos (8-10, 2-4) will begin this week at Emery (15-4, 6-1) on Wednesday. They will then hold senior night on Friday against Richfield (14-5, 5-2) in the season finale.