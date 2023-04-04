Falcons Keep Dinos at Bay

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

On Friday, Carbon hit the courts in Cedar City to face the Falcons. Canyon View flexed its muscles in the match and went on to take it 4-1.

Carbon only won two sets, both by freshman Dylan Black, as he won his third singles match, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Cameron Jones fell in first singles, 2-6, 2-6, while Nick Bryner lost 1-6, 2-6 in second singles.

In first doubles, Dresden Miller and Memphis Howell put up a good fight but lost 5-7, 3-6. Lastly, Judson Varner and Hayden Todachinnie ended up on the wrong end of a 0-6, 0-6 match in second doubles.

Carbon will enjoy the week off and then gear up for Grand on Tuesday, April 11.