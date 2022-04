ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Thursday, Emery traveled south to meet Canyon View on the pitch. The Falcons broke through first and held a slight 1-0 lead after a tight first half.

The Spartans kept up the intensity but never could find the equalizer. Canyon View would score once more to win it, 2-0.

The Spartans (6-6, 4-3) will be back on the pitch to host Richfield (1-1, 0-7) at 7 p.m. on Friday. It is senior night as the contest marks the season finale for Emery.