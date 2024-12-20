Falcons Relieved After Victory Over Emery

The Canyon View Falcons hosted the Emery Lady Spartans on Thursday night for a region matchup. Emery sat at 2-1 in region play, ready for a fun battle against the Falcons, whom were sitting at 2-1 as well in Region 12.

Starting in the first quarter, it was an even matchup, ending at 14-13, Falcons. Canyon View then put the pressure on the visiting Spartans, outscoring them by 12 points in the second quarter. The half would come to an end with the Falcons in full control, 37-24.

Emery was not going to give up just yet, coming out in the third quarter with the upper hand, bringing the Falcon lead to just seven points. As the final quarter began, Emery came out with the same emotion, looking to pull off an amazing comeback against one of the regions better teams. The final score would come down to just two points, as the Falcons were able to sneak away with the victory, 62-60.

Katelyn Nielson was the leading scorer for Emery with 22 points in the game. KaBree Gordon was also in double digits, scoring 10. Addie Hurst finished the night with nine points, while Kalie Jensen and Saige Curtis finished with six on the night.

Emery falls to 2-2 in Region 12 and 5-8 overall nearly midway through the season. Emery will take some time to rest up and prepare for more region play. Their next game will be the always entertaining matchup with the Carbon Dinos on January 7.

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 10 and ETVNews.com/LiveSports.