Falcons Soar Past Spartans

Emery had a tough road test on Thursday when the Lady Spartans faced Canyon View. The region newcomers have had little trouble in their new home, winning their first four region games.

The Falcons made it five in a row with a 6-1 victory over Emery. Canyon View scored three goals in each half, while the Spartans had trouble starting their offense. Emery’s lone goal came in the second half, but the damage had already been done.

The Spartans (2-13, 0-5) will next host Grand (4-3, 1-3) on Tuesday.