ETV News Stock Photo

On Tuesday, Emery prepared for its home match against Canyon View. The Falcons showed why they are the top team in the region with three quick goals to control the game. Emery tried to fight its way back, but the Falcons maintained possession and went on to win 6-0.

Emery (3-9, 1-3) will have a few days to regroup before they travel to Grand (1-4, 0-4) on Tuesday and Richfield (7-4, 2-2) on Thursday.