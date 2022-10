ETV News stock photo

Emery wrapped up the regular season with a difficult road trip to Cedar City. The Falcons have set themselves apart this season with an unblemished record in the region.

That streak continued after Canyon View scored two goals in the first half and three goals in the second to defeat the Spartans 5-0. Emery will now get ready for the playoffs, which begin on Saturday.

Stay tuned for the release of the tournament bracket to find out the seeding for the Spartans.