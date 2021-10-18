Fall Academic All State Honors

Fall Academic All-State recipients were recently named and there were a number of local athletes honored. Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Executive Director Robert Cuff had this to say about the distinguished achievement:

“The Utah High School Activities Association is the leadership organization for high school athletic and fine arts activities in Utah. Since 1927, the UHSAA has led the development of education-based interscholastic athletic and fine arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. The belief is these activities are an essential part of the high school experience and go a long way to improving academic performance and producing better citizens. For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency. With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students. On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award.”

Athletes from the surrounding area include the following:

Boys’ Golf – Trevin Wakefield (Emery)

Cross Country – Byron Christiansen (Emery), Jess Christiansen (Emery), Kadrianne Bird (Emery) and Kobe Cruz (Carbon)

Football – Dallin Jorgensen (Emery) and Gabriel Bloomer (Carbon)

Girls’ Soccer – Elli Whitesel (Emery), Saylor Jackson (Emery), Taija Olsen (Emery) and Tylee Norton (Emery)

Girls’ Tennis – Ambria Migliori (Emery) and Paige Cox (Emery)

Volleyball – Baylee Jacobson (Emery), Brynlei Luke (Emery), Brynn Gordon (Emery), Hallie Winn (Emery), Janzie Jensen (Carbon), Madison Childs (Emery) and Tambrie Tuttle (Emery)