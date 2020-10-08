Fall Academic All-State Teams Announced

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) recently announced its Academic All-State Teams for the the 2020 Fall Season.

“Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency. With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students. On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award,” Robert Cuff UHSAA Excecutive Director stated.

The recipients are seniors in high school and have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or meet the sliding scale requirements associated with their ACT score. Congratulations to the following individuals for their hard work both in the classroom and in their respective sports.

Carbon – Lizabeth Pugliese (girls’ tennis), Erin Stromness (girls’ cross country), Katie Jones (volleyball), Kayla Lee (volleyball), SayDee Johnson (girls’ soccer) and Easton Horsley (football).

Emery – Wade Huggard (boys’ golf), Haley Guymon (girls’ tennis), Arilyn Allred (girls’ soccer), Sydney Stilson (girls’ soccer), Cannon Sharp (football) and Luke Stilson (football).

Pinnacle – Stetson Motte (baseball)

Green River – Angelique Cordingley (girls’ cross country)

For complete teams, click here.