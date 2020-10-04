Fall Celebrated With OHV Ride in the Carbon Corridor

Press Release

The Carbon Corridor teamed up with Castle Country OHV Association this past weekend to welcome 85 OHV enthusiasts for their Ride the Corridor Fall Event.

The kick off took place at the Sunnyside Park where East Carbon City Mayor Dave Avery spoke, thanking everyone for coming and enjoying the trails. Breakfast was provided by Miners Trading Post and hosted by East Carbon City.

Riders lined up for registration and to grab their swag before heading over to the historic coke ovens. Despite the dust, riders were greeted with breathtaking views and beautiful fall colors over Bruin Point to the famous 9 Mile Canyon. Guests spent time at Daddy’s Canyon Complex for lunch and enjoyed the pictographs and petroglyphs of the canyon.

Riders from Arizona, Montana, Idaho and Utah followed the trail guides through amazing mountain peaks and desert vistas. Some say they were even able to see a small herd of the wild horses.

“This is a wonderful event to introduce OHV enthusiasts to our beautiful trail system and we are so thankful to our many partners and volunteers who helped make this happen,” said Tina Henrie, Carbon County Tourism Specialist. “I couldn’t have pulled this off without the amazing support of the club, local retailers who donated prizes and East Carbon City for hosting.”

The day ended with a pulled pork dinner and drawings for several prizes.

The ride is scheduled to take place annually on the last Saturday of September. so mark your calendars now and stay tuned for more Ride the Corridor.

