Fall Fare Welcomes All to Ascension St. Matthew’s

Community members, church members, visitors far and wide and more were welcomed to Ascension St. Matthew’s on Friday, Oct. 11 for their annual fundraising Fall Fare.

The fare was hosted from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and had something for everyone. There were dine-in or take-out options for a bowl of over 10 varieties of homemade soups such as chicken noodle, clam chowder, taco soup, ham and bean, etc., with a roll, homemade baked goods and canned garden goods. The gift shop featured a plethora of items for purchase, including religious items, jewelry, quilts and blankets for babies and youth, wall hangings, table runners and placemats, stuffed animals, dolls and one-of-a-kind crafts.

An artwork silent auction and $1 donation tickets were included in the fun, with tickets available at the door and from members. The drawing for the tickets took place on Monday, Oct. 14 and winners were not required to be present to win.

Some of the great prizes available were cash donations, gift cards, beauty products, gift baskets, sunglasses, quilts and even two tickets to a Utah Grizzlies Game, complete with a one-night stay at a hotel.