The Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) released the recipients for fall sports Academic All-State recipients on Tuesday.

“For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition,” Robert C. Cuff, UHSAA Executive Director, shared. “Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency.”

Cuff explained that with over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.

“On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award,” he shared.

Below is a list of local seniors who were awarded this prestigious honor.

Boy’s Golf – Rydge Butler (Carbon)

Girl’s Volleyball – Allison Johansen (Emery), Kali Jensen (Emery), Katelyn Neilson (Emery), Maleeya Mecham (Emery), Bailey Curtis (Carbon), Jacie Jensen (Carbon)

Boy’s Cross Country – Hayden Christiansen (Emery), Bradley Sweeney (Carbon), Josiah Trostle (Carbon), Tyler Morris (Carbon)

Girl’s Tennis – Acelyn Migliori (Emery), TaiLynn Minchey (Emery)

Football – Luke Brady (Carbon), Porter Hurdsman (Emery), Ty Yost (Emery)

Baseball – Jarrett Guerrera (Green River)