Fall Sports Registration Open at Carbon Rec

Carbon County Recreation is now taking registration for upcoming fall sports, including youth soccer, flag football, instructional volleyball and tackle football.

Soccer is for ages four and over, and games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the fairground soccer fields. The fee is $25 or $30 with a game jersey. Registration closes on Aug. 14 and the first games will be played on Sept. 1.

Flag football is for first through fourth graders. The fee, days/location of games, registration deadline and start of schedules are all the same as soccer.

Volleyball is for ages eight and up, and instruction will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Carbon County Event Center. The fee is $40, which includes a dry-fit shirt. The deadline to register is Aug. 20 and instruction will begin on Sept. 2.

Fifth and sixth grade tackle football will play in the Uintah football league in the Uintah Basin. Games will be on Saturdays and some travel will be required. The fee is $115 and the registration deadline is July 31. Games will begin in mid-August.

To register, visit www.carbonrec.com or call (435) 636-3702.

In addition, the Carbon County Event Center is now taking reservations to host banquets, weddings, birthday parties, class reunions, etc. Call for availability or stop by 450 South Fairgrounds Way in Price.