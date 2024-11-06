Family Excited to Bring Fourth Annual Giving Bowl Back to Community

The Giving Bowl flag football event will be held on Nov. 23 at the Carbon County Fairgrounds soccer fields. The event will have registration on Nov. 16, at the Pioneer Park pavilion, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jackson Smith will be attending since the first year of the event, after serving a mission in New Jersey. “I am super super excited to be back this year for the giving bowl, I remember when I left I told my family that I didn’t care what they did as long as they kept the giving bowl going, I really appreciate all the help I get from my family. I am definitely looking forward to see the community come together to help each other and less fortunate people during the holidays,” said Smith.

He continued about how the event was started four years ago, “I had the idea for the Giving Bowl because I’ve honestly always loved watching football with my dad and I’ve always loved helping people, so I thought, what’s better than helping people during thanksgiving by playing some good ol’ football?”

While he was away, participants in recent Giving Bowls have had the opportunity to send him a card or letter. “I loved receiving the occasional card from someone who participated in the giving bowl and it makes me feel good to know that we’ve been able to help and inspire a lot of people.”

During his time on his mission, his sister, Allie Smith has been running the event. “Running the giving bowl throughout the years has been amazing, it has brought me so much joy to give back to the community and I have had many unforgettable experiences. It has also been really fun to put together such a fun community event,” she said.

She continued about what she loves most about the event, “My favorite things are seeing all the people come out and support; it’s so amazing. Also getting to hand deliver meals and Christmas gifts. Getting to know the people we are helping makes it even better.”

She was then asked her feeling on being able to have her brother back at the event since its inaugural year, “I’m excited that he’s back to help, it will be so fun to do it together this year because next year I’ll be gone on my mission. So, I’m excited to get the chance this year.”

Teams of five are encouraged to participate, with kickoff beginning at 9 a.m. It will be $10 per teammate with the chance to win one of the prize packages. There will be middle school, high school and adult groups.

The big jolly man from the north pole is set to make an appearance, as well as Angel’s Cravings food truck to serve up some delicious food. All donations will go towards providing meals for Thanksgiving and helping local families during the holidays.