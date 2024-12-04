Family of Student Struck Near Mont Harmon Releases Statement

As school-aged children were being released for the day on Tuesday afternoon, a 12-year-old student pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at a busy intersection near Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS) in Price.

The student was running across the road at approximately 3:17 p.m. when a white Ford F-150 came around the corner, striking the student and knocking him backwards. He was transported by ambulance to Castleview Hospital to assess the severity of his injuries.

Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas released a statement on this incident, stating that streets near the schools are busy with students twice a day, especially in the afternoon between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“We are asking drivers to pay special attention during this time as students sometimes need to walk several blocks to their destination,” Supt. Salas stated. “Thank you for your help to keep our students safe.”

The student’s family released a statement to ETV News, explaining that though the 12-year-old’s foot appeared to have been run over, no broken bones have been reported. It has been confirmed that the student suffered a concussion but more tests are currently being conducted.

“I hope this sheds light on the need for drivers to be extra cautious and pushes the city to address the need for a safer intersection,” the student’s father, Cody Alford, stated. “Especially for our kids.”