Farewell Party Hosted to Honor Carbon County Commissioner

Casey Hopes is a well-known name in the community, having served 12 years as a Carbon County Commissioner. Hopes has worked with different commissioners, employees, organizations and more to bring forth opportunities and growth for the county.

His time as a commissioner will come to a close with the ringing in of the 2025 year. Carbon County wished to honor his time and effort served and hosted a farewell party at the Administration Building in Price on Wednesday, Dec. 18, beginning at 2 p.m.

County employees, fellow commissioners, Price City Council members, the Carbon County royalty and more convened to speak with Hopes, to thank him for everything that he has done in his over a decade of work and to enjoy the delicious and aptly-decorated cookies and punch that was served.

When asked to reflect on the time served with his fellow commissioner, Tony Martines had this to say on Hopes:

“Casey has consistently had the community’s needs over his own. Over his 12 years as a commissioner he earned the respect of fellow elected officials throughout the state. His knowledge and experience, especially involving land issues, will greatly be missed. I would like to thank Casey for his service and wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

Martines reflected on running against Hopes in 2015 and said throughout the whole campaign, Hopes had spoken with Martines and asked him what his plans for the county were, as Hopes has always had the county’s future at the forefront of all of his efforts.

Hopes had also previously been recognized during the Dec. 4 commission meeting, when he was surprised with the honor of Employee of the Month and presented with a retirement plaque.