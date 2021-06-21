Farmers Feeding Utah Making Delivery of Food to Individuals in Price, Moab on June 24

Press Release

Even with a lessening of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are families and individuals continuing to struggle with food insecurity. In response, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign will hold its next :Miracle Project” and delivery of food on Thursday, June 24 in Price and Moab.

In keeping with previous “Miracle Projects,” those receiving food will stay in vehicles and have food placed inside their vehicles. The event will provide direct food donations to 600-700 families in Price and approximately 300 families in Moab. The donations will include beef, milk, cheese, potatoes, and sweet cherries.

. Held at USU Eastern (Castleview Soccer Field parking lot adjacent to 600 North 600 East), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moab. Held at Grand High School (608 South 400), 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmers Feeding Utah is a campaign of the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that was set up as the charitable arm of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. Additional logistical and in-kind support has come from invaluable partners, including Utah State University (USU) and its Hunger Solutions Institute & Create Better Health program, the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food (UDAF), The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

Volunteers will be notifying the recently unemployed and those struggling with food insecurity with details about picking up the food on June 24. Donations to the “Miracle of Agriculture Foundation” for the Farmers Feeding Utah project are used to purchase, process and deliver food to families in need, giving both Utah families and farmers a hand up.

To date, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has provided approximately 1.5 million pounds of food, with a retail value of more than $3.4 million to more than 30,000 Utah residents in the Navajo Nation, Logan, West Salt Lake, Vernal, Provo, Ogden, Kanab, Castle Dale, Orem, Layton, Grantsville, Oakley, Duchesne, Panguitch and smaller community pantries throughout the Wasatch Front. To make a tax-deductible contribution to this project, individuals and businesses can go to FarmersFeedingUtah.org.