Farmers Feeding Utah Provides Food in Carbon and Grand Counties

Farmers Feeding Utah, a Miracle of Agriculture 501c3 that was started by the Utah Farm Bureau, has continued to work to fill the bellies of Utahns throughout the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was stated that there are many families and individuals that continue to struggle with food insecurity. With this in mind, Farmers Feeding Utah continued with its next Miracle Project and delivery of food on Thursday in Price and Moab.

Located in the Castleview Hospital soccer field parking lot in Price and Grand High School in Moab, those with Farmers Feeding Utah provided goods to families from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., respectively.

Families lined up down the road, ready and eager to receive the donation of milk, potatoes, cherries and beef.