Fast Start Propels Lady Spartans *Photo Gallery*

#2 Emery and #3 Grantsville met on the court in the semifinal game on Friday night. Grantsville came out in a full-court press, which turned out to be no problem for the Spartans. Emery continuously found open shots and made five three-pointers in the first quarter, four by Tambrie Tuttle. Emery set a blistering pace and led 23-12 after the first period.

Grantsville did a better job slowing down the Spartans in the second. Maison White was a force down low and recorded 13 points and five rebounds in the first half. She would finish the game with 31 points and 15 rebounds. The Cowboys fought their way back in the game to close it to 30-27 at the half.

The Lady Spartans got back on track coming out of the half, and took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter. Grantsville elected to go back to the full-court press as it continued to fight for its life. Although the Lady Cowboys played a hard, well-fought game, Emery proved up to the task and sealed the game at the free-throw line. The Lady Spartans went 18-20 at the charity stripe and punched their ticket to the championship game with a 69-52 win over Grantsville.

All five of the Emery starters reached double figures with Baylee Jacobson and Tambrie Tuttle on top with 18 points apiece. Tatum Tanner added 12 points and nine rebounds while Bethany Justice scored 11 points and Addie Lester added 10 points. Jacobson finished with a double-double with her 10 rebounds.

Emery advances to play #8 Morgan with a chance at the state title on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Photos by Dusty Butler