Fatal Collision Occurs Early Tuesday Morning

At approximately 6:39 a.m. on June 13, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash that involved a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck that was pulling double trailers.

This collision occurred on SR-6 at mile post 228 in Helper. The passenger vehicle had been traveling eastbound while the semi-truck was traveling westbound at the same location. Though the reason is unknown at this time, the car crossed over into the westbound lanes and struck the semi.

There was only one occupant of the passenger car, who was pronounced dead when the troopers responded. The driver of the semi received minor injuries and was treated before being released at the scene.

SR-6 was closed in both directions while troopers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.