Fatal Motorcycle Accident Occurs on SR-191

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reported that on Thursday, May 26 around 5 p.m. there were three motorcycles that were traveling north on SR-191 near the 258 mile marker.

That particular area of the canyon is known for several S-turns and the rider of the first vehicle had a motorcycle learner permit, with not a lot of experience in operating a motorcycle. As she entered a turn, she reportedly failed to navigate it and struck a guardrail.

UHP stated that the female rider was thrown from the motorcycle over the guard rail and the Helper City Police Chief, Chris Gigliotti, was the first to arrive on scene.

He began lifesaving measures, though the female rider succumbed to her injuries on-scene. UHP reported that notifications are still being made at this time on the accident.