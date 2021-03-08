Fatal OHV Rollover Occurs in Woodside

Jed Kofford in 2018.

On Monday morning, the Wellington City Fire Department reported a rollover accident that occurred on Sunday evening.

At 5:32 p.m. on March 7, the fire department received a call to assist on an OHV rollover that occurred near Woodside. The Wellington Fire Department then reported that, unfortunately, one of the crash victims received fatal injuries and the efforts turned into a recovery rather than rescue.

Jed Kofford of Huntington died from the injuries sustained in the rollover. He was an Emery High graduate and avid cowboy. Kofford was employed at the Hunter Power Plant in Castle Dale.

Wellington Police Department’s Nick Parker, as well as the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol, were commended with doing an outstanding job during these efforts by the Wellington Fire Department.

“Interagency cooperation is paramount during these operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of both crash victims,” the department concluded.