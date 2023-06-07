Father’s Day Expo Calls for Vendors

Local vendors are invited to join Sutherlands for its annual Father’s Day Expo, which is slated to take place on Saturday, June 10.

The expo is hosted a week before Father’s Day in order to give people the opportunity to celebrate their fathers in style. This is a free event with no booth fees of any kind and vendors may sell products, promote their business or services, or raise awareness for an upcoming event.

Sutherlands is asking vendors to bring their own chairs, shade, tables and power if need be, as this is an outdoor event held in the parking lot. The event begins at 10 a.m. and vendors are being asked to be set up by 9:30 a.m. There are no reserved spots, making this a first-come, first-choice event.

The event is four hours long and vendors are welcome to be as creative or as functional with their space as they wish to be. Decorations, promotional items, coupons, signage, raffles, games, treats and gifts are encouraged.

“This is a great, inexpensive way to get exposure for your business and we hope you participate and have a fun time,” Sutherlands shared.

Those that are interested in signing up may visit the Sutherlands website or Facebook page, or email amandaelevated@gmail.com. Sutherlands is located at 406 South Highway 55 in Price.