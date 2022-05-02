Fausett’s Garden and Nursery Opens for 2022 Season

Fausett’s Garden and Nursery opened its doors to the community on Thursday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce. The Wellington-based business is owned and operated by Barbara and Dennis Fausett.

The nursery is bursting with colorful flowers, including petunias, calibrachoa, verbena, geraniums, gallardia, African daisy and sweet potato vine. Customers can also find Goldilocks, lobelia, alyssum, yarrow, columbine, butterfly bushes and lavender in the greenhouse. Not stopping there, Fausett’s also offers bee balm, pin cushion, primrose, dianthus, poppies, salvia and dahlias.

In addition to its ample flower selection, Fausett’s grows healthy tomatoes and peppers from seed for customers to pursue. Variety is key in this aspect as well as there are many varieties to choose from.

“Thanks to all who celebrated the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting ceremony and the opening of our third year as a local garden and nursery,” the business owners shared. “It’s great to have all the support we receive from all the good folks in our community!”

Fausett’s Garden and Nursery 2476 East 1750 South Old Wellington Road in Wellington. The business is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, Fausett’s can be contacted by calling or texting (435) 820-6685.